Breaking: NDDC MD’s convoy involved in accident
NDDC M D’s convoy, Mr Nsima Ekere was on Thursday involved in an accident on Calabar road, one Policeman dies, five others injured.
More details soon
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
The post Breaking: NDDC MD’s convoy involved in accident appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!