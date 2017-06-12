Breaking News! Dino Melaye Escapes Another Assassination, His 2 Cars Damaged With Gunshots
Senator Dino Melaye Just escaped another assassination attempt, as he led a protest against the state government.
Dino says two of his cars are damaged, while two persons are reportedly injured.
