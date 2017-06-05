BREAKING NEWS: Former Newcastle Star Tiote Dies After Collapsing In Training

Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote has died aged 30 after collapsing during training in China, a spokesman for the player has announced. The Ivory Coast international spent seven years at the Tyneside club, making 138 league appearances. He joined Chinese second-tier side Beijing Enterprises in February. “It is with deep sadness I confirm that …

The post BREAKING NEWS: Former Newcastle Star Tiote Dies After Collapsing In Training appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

