Breaking News: Osinbajo Officially Signs The 2017 BUDGET Bill Into Law (Photos)

Nigeria’s Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has signed the 2017 budget into law.

The budget was signed at exactly 4:42 PM in his office on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

See Photos Below..

The post Breaking News: Osinbajo Officially Signs The 2017 BUDGET Bill Into Law (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

