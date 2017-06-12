Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking News: Osinbajo Officially Signs The 2017 BUDGET Bill Into Law (Photos)

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has signed the 2017 budget into law.
The budget was signed at exactly 4:42 PM in his office on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja
See Photos Below..

The post Breaking News: Osinbajo Officially Signs The 2017 BUDGET Bill Into Law (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.