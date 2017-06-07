Breaking: Parents of kidnapped students storm Ambode’s office
Parents of kidnapped students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe stormed the Lagos state Governor’s Office demanding for the release of their children 14 days after they were abducted by gunmen. at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Wednesday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez
Pix: Parents of kidnapped students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe stormed Governor’s Office to demand for the release of their children 14 days after they were abducted by gunmen. at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez
