Breaking: (Photos) Angry students storm NASS, protest non-recognition of President Obasi

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

Photos have emerged of Members of the National Association of Nigerian Students who stormed the National Assembly chambers to protest the alleged non-recognition of their president, Mr. Chinoso Obasi, during the second anniversary of the National Assembly in Abuja on Friday.

NANS members protest at NASS
NANS members protest at NASS
NANS members protest at NASS
NANS members protest at NASS

