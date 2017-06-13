Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Quit notice on Igbos: Osinbajo, Northern leaders in closed-door meeting at Aso Rock

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting with leaders of thought in the North, including the Arewa Consultative Forum. The meeting is being held under closed doors at the Presidential Villa. The parley is said to be in connection with the recent ultimatum issued to Igbos residing in the North to leave the region […]

BREAKING: Quit notice on Igbos: Osinbajo, Northern leaders in closed-door meeting at Aso Rock

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.