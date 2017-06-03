Breaking: Real Madrid wins UEFA Champions League

By Emmanuel Okogba

Real Madrid has won the 2016/2017 UEFA Champions League by defeating Italian side, Juventus 4-1 in a final played at the Principality stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Cristiano Ronaldo got a brace, scoring in the 20th and 65th minutes while Carlos Casemiro scored in the 61st before Marco Asensio finished things off in the 90th. Mario Mandzukic scored Juventus’ sole goal in the 27th minute.

Real Madrid now becomes the only club to have won the cup two seasons in a row since it became known as the UEFA Champions League. They also become the most successful side in the history of the competition with a total of 12 wins.

