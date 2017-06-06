Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Robbers remove ATM, kill three policemen

Three policemen and one suspected armed robber were feared killed in a robbery operation in Iwo, Osun State on Tuesday evening. Our correspondent gathered that the hoodlums went straight to the police station in the town and attacked the men on duty before proceeding to the area where the three banks in the town are […]

