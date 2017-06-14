Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Saraki Has No Case To Answer – CCT – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 14, 2017


BREAKING: Saraki Has No Case To Answer – CCT
The Code Of Conduct Tribunal has ruled that Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki has no case to answer in the 18 charges of non-declaration of assets brought against him by the Federal Government. The CCB had on September 16, 2015 filed a 13-count …
