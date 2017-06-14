BREAKING: Saraki Has No Case To Answer – CCT – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
BREAKING: Saraki Has No Case To Answer – CCT
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Code Of Conduct Tribunal has ruled that Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki has no case to answer in the 18 charges of non-declaration of assets brought against him by the Federal Government. The CCB had on September 16, 2015 filed a 13-count …
Bukola Saraki : CCT to rule on Senate President's case today
BREAKING: CCT clears Saraki of false asset declaration charges
Asset declaration: CCT set to deliver ruling over the no-case filed by Senate President, Bukola Saraki
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!