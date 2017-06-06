Breaking: Saudi Arabia revokes Qatar Airways licence, orders offices closed in 48hrs

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday revoked the operating licence of Qatar Airways and ordered the airline’s offices to close within 48 hours, state media reported, as a regional diplomatic crisis escalated.

“The General Authority of Civil Aviation has decided to cancel all licenses granted to Qatar Airways and to close all of its offices in the kingdom within 48 hours,” read a statement carried by the official SPA news agency.

The post Breaking: Saudi Arabia revokes Qatar Airways licence, orders offices closed in 48hrs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

