BREAKING: Senate Confirms 3 Non-career Ambassadorial Nominees
By Ujah David Abakpa
Nigerian Senate on Wednesday has approved 3 non-career ambassadorial nominees.
They are Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor (Imo), Joseph Olushola Iji (Ondo), and Comdore Yusuf Jonga Hinna.
Details later…..
