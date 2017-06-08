Senate Steps Down Bill Proposing N5 Fuel Levy – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Senate Steps Down Bill Proposing N5 Fuel Levy
CHANNELS TELEVISION
senate, CCT The Senate has stepped down the controversial National Roads Funds Bill 2017, which proposed a levy of N5 per litre of petrol purchased by motorists. This followed widespread condemnation of the bill by organised labour, the National …
