Senate Steps Down Bill Proposing N5 Fuel Levy – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa


Senate Steps Down Bill Proposing N5 Fuel Levy
senate, CCT The Senate has stepped down the controversial National Roads Funds Bill 2017, which proposed a levy of N5 per litre of petrol purchased by motorists. This followed widespread condemnation of the bill by organised labour, the National …
Senate scraps FERMA, steps down bill on N5 fuel levyDaily Post Nigeria
JUST IN: Senate bows to pressure, steps down bill proposing N5 fuel levyNAIJ.COM
Senate steps down controversial 'petrol levy' billTheCable
Naija247news –Premium Times –BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog) –Nigeria Today
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

