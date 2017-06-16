BREAKING: Supreme Court affirms Aidoko Ali winner of Kogi East Senatorial seat
The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Atai Aidoko Ali as the Senator representing Kogi East in the National Assembly. In a unanimous decision delivered today by Justice Eko, the Apex court faulted and dismissed the appeal filed by Isaac Alfa challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal that had […]
BREAKING: Supreme Court affirms Aidoko Ali winner of Kogi East Senatorial seat
