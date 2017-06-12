Breaking : US appeals court uphold block on Donald Trump travel ban

US appeals court on Monday left in place a block on President Donald Trump’s travel ban targeting citizens from six Muslim majority nations — the latest in a string of judicial blows for the controversial measure. The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit largely upheld an injunction on the ban issued by a …

The post Breaking : US appeals court uphold block on Donald Trump travel ban appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

