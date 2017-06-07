Breaking: US, Saudi ‘involved’ in Iran’s Tehran terror attacks, Iran Guards claim

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday vowed revenge for twin attacks by the Islamic State group in Tehran, and said Washington and Riyadh were “involved”.

“The Revolutionary Guards have always proven that they will never allow the blood of innocents to be spilt without revenge,” they said in a statement.

“This terrorist action, coming one week after the meeting of the president of the United States with the leader of the one of the region’s reactionary governments (Saudi Arabia)… shows they are involved in this savage action.”

The post Breaking: US, Saudi ‘involved’ in Iran’s Tehran terror attacks, Iran Guards claim appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

