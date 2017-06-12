Breaking: Why Osinbajo Signed The 2017 Budget Bill – Buhari Reveals

PRESIDENT BUHARI BACKS ACTING PRESIDENT TO SIGN 2017 BUDGET BILL.

Following the receipt of a full brief on the 2017 Appropriation Bill as passed by the National Assembly, and to buttress the unity at the highest level of government, President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated that it is in the interest of the nation’s economy for the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to sign the Appropriation Bill into law.

In a letter dated June 10, 2017, which he personally signed and addressed to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, the President also said he was “pleased by the joint resolution that the Executive would submit next year’s budget proposals by October 2017 and the National Assembly will conclude the Appropriation process by December 2017, so that the country can return to a normal fiscal period from next year onwards.”

GARBA SHEHU

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

June 12, 2017.