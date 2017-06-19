Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Negotiations begin over British split from European Union – Washington Post

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Negotiations begin over British split from European Union
Washington Post
BRUSSELS — Britain and the European Union opened difficult negotiations Monday that will end the country's 43-year membership in the economic and political alliance — even as Britain remained sharply split over what to seek in the unprecedented …
David Davis and Michel Barnier begin Brexit talks – Politics liveThe Guardian (blog)
So it begins: Britain kicks off Brexit negotiations with EUChicago Tribune
The Latest: Merkel seeks "good agreement" with UK on BrexitDaily Mail
Eyewitness News –New Statesman –Independent.ie –Irish Times
all 577 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.