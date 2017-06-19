Brexit: UK caves in to EU’s demand to settle divorce before future trade on first day of talks – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Brexit: UK caves in to EU's demand to settle divorce before future trade on first day of talks
The Independent
Britain caved in to the EU on the opening day of the Brexit talks, when it agreed to settle its “divorce” before trying to negotiate a future trade deal. In a major defeat, Brexit Secretary David Davis was forced to drop his central demand for the two …
