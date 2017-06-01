#BrianMolefe: Knives out for Eskom board – Independent Online
#BrianMolefe: Knives out for Eskom board
Johannesburg – The decision of a committee of ministers to fire Brian Molefe as Eskom boss, just hours after he appeared in Parliament to explain one of the Gupta deals, has put the board of the utility in the firing line. Knives are out for the …
No new job for Brian Molefe … yet
Molefe's removal could be a step in the right direction, say analysts
No plans to appoint Molefe elsewhere after Eskom axing
