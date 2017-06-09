Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Britain’s Corbyn calls for May to quit after election losses

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Uganda, World | 0 comments

Britain’s Corbyn calls for May to quit after election losses
London, United Kingdom | AFP |  British Prime Minister Theresa May should step down after losses for her Conservative Party in the general election, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday.

May “has lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. I would have thought that’s enough to go,” Corbyn said after being re-elected in his Islington North constituency in central London.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

May’s Conservative party was poised to win the snap election on Friday but lose its parliamentary majority, according to a shock exit poll released as polling stations across Britain closed on Thursday evening.

It projected that May’s party could fall from 330 to 314 seats, short of a majority in the 650-seat House of Commons.

May surprised the country in April by calling the snap election, seeking to shore up her 17-seat majority ahead of two years of gruelling talks with the European Union over its departure from the bloc.

For Corbyn, the ruling party’s losses showed voters had “turned their backs on the politics of austerity”.

“What’s happened is people have said they have had quite enough of austerity,” he said, adding it was time for a government that is “truly representative of all the people of this country.”

Earlier in the night, Corbyn said his campaign had upended the country’s political landscape.

“Whatever the final result, our positive campaign has changed politics for the better,” he said in a tweet after the exit poll predicted unexpected gains for Labour.

The post Britain’s Corbyn calls for May to quit after election losses appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.