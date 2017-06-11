Britain’s May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Britain's May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power
Reuters
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May was seeking a deal on Sunday with a small Northern Irish party that she needs to stay in power after a disastrous election that destroyed her authority days before Brexit talks are due to start. British media …
