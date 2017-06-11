Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Britain’s May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power – Reuters

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Reuters

Britain's May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power
Reuters
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May was seeking a deal on Sunday with a small Northern Irish party that she needs to stay in power after a disastrous election that destroyed her authority days before Brexit talks are due to start. British media
Jeremy Corbyn: Labour will call on other parties to defeat governmentThe Guardian
UK Election: How Anger Over Brexit Hurt British PMLeadership Newspapers
Time to celebrate women's gains in the UK election? Not so fast.Washington Post
BBC News –The Japan Times –Haaretz –Voice of America
all 3,528 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.