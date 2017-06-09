British Born Nigerian, Chi Onwurah wins big at the UK general elections

British-Born Nigerian, Chinyelu “Chi” Onwurah won the first seat of the night at Newcastle Central. She has now become the first black woman to rep Newcastle. Through her official twitter handle she wrote; “So proud & grateful to be re-elected as MP for my home city, Newcastle Central. Thanks to everyone who voted […]

The post British Born Nigerian, Chi Onwurah wins big at the UK general elections appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

