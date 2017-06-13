Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

British Council recognises Nigeria’s next generation leaders’ global competitiveness

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The British Council and Cambridge International Examinations has recognised the outstanding achievements of over 50 students in Nigeria in the November 2015 and June 2016 Cambridge examination series and partner schools that exemplify best practice policies for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and Child Protection. The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards celebrate the success of students taking…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post British Council recognises Nigeria’s next generation leaders’ global competitiveness appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.