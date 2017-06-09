Pages Navigation Menu

British-Nigerian Wins Seat at UK General Elections

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

Chinyelu Susan “Chi” Onwurah, a British-born Nigerian, on Thursday won the Newcastle Central seat at the UK general elections, BBC reports. “I want to thank everyone who voted for me, for the trust and confidence they have placed in me,” she said. Chi Onwurah, whose father is Nigerian, was born in Newscastle on the 12th of […]

