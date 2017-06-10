British-Nigerians Win Seats in UK Elections

Chinyelu Susan “Chi” Onwurah, was among seven persons of Nigerian descent who, on Thursday, seats in the UK elections.

Onwurah won the Newcastle Central seat at the United Kingdom general elections, according to the BBC.

Other British-Nigerians who were victorious at the polls included Bim Afolami (Hitchin and Harpenden) Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough), Kate Osamor (Edmonton), Kemi Badenock (Saffron Walden) and Helen Grant (Maidstone and The Weald).

“I want to thank everyone who voted for me for the trust and confidence they have placed in me,” said Onwurah, who has been a Member of Parliament since 2010 said.

Onwurah, whose father is Nigerian, was born in Newcastle on April 12, 1965.

Her parents had returned to Awka, the Anambra State capital when she was still a baby, but her mother moved back to Newcastle with her when she was two, because of the Biafra war, as her father stayed back.

“It is an incredible honour and privilege,” Onwurah said concerning her election, adding: “I also want to thank everyone who voted- whoever they voted for- because voting and democracy are so important.”

