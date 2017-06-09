British nurse struck by Ebola speaks of toll on survivors, children

Scottish nurse Pauline Cafferkey, who survived Ebola after caring for patients in Sierra Leone, spoke on Thursday of the psychological toll on survivors and children orphaned by the virus. The 41-year-old nurse contracted the disease in December 2014 at the height of an Ebola epidemic which swept through three countries in West Africa and killed more than 11,300 people. Cafferkey, who now works as a nurse in Scotland, returned to Sierra Leone in May, for the first time since being infected, to meet Ebola survivors and orphans, some of whom she treated, and raise funds for the British charity Street Child.

