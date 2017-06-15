British PM to meet Northern Ireland political parties

BRITISH Prime Minister Theresa May is to meet the leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties on Thursday in a bid to help secure agreement between pro-British unionists and Irish nationalists to form a regional government, her office said. May’s Conservative Party, which failed to win a majority in last week’s British general election, has […]

