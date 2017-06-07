British police arrest man in London Bridge attack investigation

British police arrested a man under counter terrorism laws on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the London Bridge attack.

“Detectives investigating the London Bridge terror attack have carried out a search warrant at an address in east London in the early hours of Wednesday,” police said in as statement.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts,” police said.

Seven people were killed and dozens wounded on Saturday when three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then went on the rampage through the bustling Borough Market area where they slit throats and stabbed people.

The three attackers were shot dead at the scene by police.

NAN reports that the police on Tuesday identified a Moroccan-Italian called Youssef Zaghba, as the third militant who carried out the attack on Saturday.

He was born in the Moroccan city of Fez in 1995.

London police, who had identified the two other attackers as Khuram Butt and Rachid Redouane.

