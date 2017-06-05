Pages Navigation Menu

British police name two London Bridge attackers

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

British police on Monday has named two of the three terrorists who carried out the London Bridge attack as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, local media reported. Butt, 27, who was born in Pakistan, lived in east London with his wife and children for years. He was even once featured in a BBC documentary about Islamist extremists.

