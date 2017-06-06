Pages Navigation Menu

British police say significant evidence found in car linked to Manchester bombing

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Forensic examination of a car seized in connection with a suicide bombing in Manchester on May 22 has uncovered significant evidence, British police said on Tuesday. The police, investigating the movements of Salman Abedi before he killed 22 people at a concert hall, tweeted a picture of the white Nissan Micra along with a red…

