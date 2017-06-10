Britney Spears’ Instagram account used by Russian hackers – The Sydney Morning Herald
|
The Sydney Morning Herald
|
Britney Spears' Instagram account used by Russian hackers
The Sydney Morning Herald
Pop star Britney Spears' Instagram account was used by Russian hackers as a secret bulletin board to place coded messages that were part of a malware scheme, a security company reported. Slovakian antivirus company ESET said in a blog post that it had …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
