Broadband: NCC to license more Infracos by July
National Accord
Broadband: NCC to license more Infracos by July
National Accord
FROM BAYO AZEEZ, LAGOS : The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it is working to license more infracos by June to further deepen broadband penetration in Nigeria. This was disclosed over the weekend by the Executive Vice …
