Brutal killings of IPOB members: Obiano not guilty of complicity – War veterans

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Biafran War Veterans in Anambra State have exonerated Governor Willie Obiano of any complicity in the brutal killings of members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB at Eke market, Nkpor-Uno and St. Edmund’s Catholic Church, Nkpor-Agu on May 30, 2016.

They, therefore, advised those still holding such views which they described as erroneous to jettison it as Obiano is innocent of the accusation.

President of the war veterans, Major Emmanuel Udemezue (retd) who made the exoneration when they were hosted by Obiano’s Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters, Hon. Arinzechukwu Awogu, who also doubles as the governor’s Liaison Officer to the Biafran War Veterans, said Obiano could not have supported the massacre of Biafrans after giving a befitting burial to the ones that died during the 1966/1967 civil war.

They commended the governor for being fearless and at the same time demonstrated that he believed in the survival of Biafrans by according those that died during the Biafran war a befitting burial, adding that they were grateful that Obiano did not only appoint a Liaison Officer for them but also supported and taken care of them over the years.

Udemezue, therefore, called on Ndigbo to continue to remember the sacrifices of those that died that they may live, stressing that it was not a crime to say no to the senseless killings of Ndigbo in1966/67, even as helamented that combatants on the side of Biafra were not rehabilitated as their counterparts on the Nigerian side.

Responding, Awogu appreciated the war veterans for the sacrifices they made in the defense of Ndigbo and reminded them that they were not the aggressors in the conflict but that they were in their homes and war was brought to them and as such they committed no crime by defending themselves and Ndigbo.

Awogu further stated that the fact that they are still together after 50 years of being in the trenches was an indication that a regiment of old is still intact and potent, even as he assured them of Obiano’s continuous care.

