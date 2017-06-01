Bryan Cranston’s New Flick, ‘Wakefield’, Looks Bloody Fantastic [Trailer]

It was always going to be tough shedding the Heisenberg tag following Breaking Bad, but Bryan Cranston is giving it a decent go.

I’d suggest you give Why Him a miss, the James Franco / Cranston movie that has all the best bits in the trailer (HERE), but looking forward Wakefield could well be worth a watch.

Here’s the YouTube trailer write-up:

What would your life look like without you in it? Outwardly, Howard Wakefield (Bryan Cranston) is the picture of success. He has a loving wife (Jennifer Garner) and two daughters, a prestigious job as a Manhattan lawyer, and a comfortable home in the suburbs. Inwardly, though, he’s suffocating. One day, something snaps and Howard goes into hiding in his garage attic. Leaving his family to wonder what happened to him, he observes them from the attic window—an outsider spying in on his own life. As the days of self-imposed isolation stretch into months, Howard begins to wonder: is it even possible to go back to the way things were? Driven by a tour de force, darkly comic performance from Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, Wakefield is a provocative look at what it means to walk away from it all.

And said trailer:

The Daily Beast interviewed Bryan this week, and of course we know every such interview includes an obligatory Trump discussion.

He isn’t a fan:

“It is unprecedented,” marvels Bryan Cranston. “We have not been able to be privy to someone’s impulsive thought patterns—and that’s what they are for him.” “I find myself throughout the day making a point to just limit my exposure to input. I just don’t want the bombardment to continue,” says Cranston.

Given that his most iconic role was playing a man who had to manufacture drugs to pay for his healthcare and his family’s future, and that’s pretty much where Donald’s new healthcare reform is going to take America, I’m not surprised.

[source:dailybeast]

