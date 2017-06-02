Bryan Robson Wants Manchester United To Sign Alexis Sanchez

Former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson believes Jose Mourinho should try to bring Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford this summer.

Having watched his former club squander chances all season, Robson is convinced there is a tried-and-tested Premier League performer who is available and would grace the United shirt.

“(Sanchez) has played at a club like Arsenal, so he can handle the pressure, that’s 100 per cent guaranteed,” Robson told Press Association Sport. “His character is right, he’s a tough player, he’s really skillful, he works hard for the team, he can score and he create goals.

“When you put that package together, he is the type we would like here. Whether we can achieve that or Mourinho thinks the same… people always have different opinions on players.”

United’s manager is believed to be looking for an out-and-out striker, which may mean the more creative and versatile Sanchez does not quite fit the bill.

But the former Barcelona star can play through the middle and there is no doubting his eye for goal, having scored 72 times in 145 appearances for Arsenal and 30 in all competitions last season.

