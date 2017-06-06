Pages Navigation Menu

BSIEC Chairman accused of extortion by Benue Councillors, Chairmen elect

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

Winners of the Saturday local government elections have accused the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) of “extorting” monies from them before issuing certificates of return. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elected chairmen were directed to pay N60,000, while councillors paid N25,000 as “handling charges” for the certificates. But the elected […]

