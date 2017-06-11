BTC.Com Joins Forces with Kraken, Enables Bitcoin Purchase on Its Wallet

A leading Bitcoin wallet service provider, BTC.com has recently announced a new feature addition to its Bitcoin wallet. Its users can now purchase Bitcoin from within the application. In order to provide its customer, the new feature, BTC.com has entered into a partnership with another trusted name in the cryptocurrency industry, Kraken. With the integration … Continue reading BTC.Com Joins Forces with Kraken, Enables Bitcoin Purchase on Its Wallet

