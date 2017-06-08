BTC.com Partners with Kraken to Enable In-Wallet Bitcoin Buying

The company behind one of the largest mining pools and a popular Bitcoin wallet in China, BTC.com, has partnered with the bitcoin exchange Kraken to allow users to buy bitcoin directly from within the BTC.com wallet.

Also read: Iphone Users Can Now Buy Bitcoins Directly Inside Breadwallet

Buying Bitcoin Directly Inside BTC.Com Wallet

BTC.com offers a multi-platform Bitcoin wallet, an API, a block explorer and a mining pool. Its parent company is Bitmain Technologies, the leading Bitcoin mining chip manufacturer which also owns Antminer, Antpool, and Hashnest. Headquartered in Beijing, China, Bitmain’s machines and customers are in over 100 countries worldwide.

Currently, BTC.com’s mining pool is the fourth largest pool by hashrate with 8.3% of the hashing power of the total Bitcoin mining network. The company announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with the US-based digital asset exchange Kraken to allow bitcoin to be purchased directly from the BTC.com wallet, stating that:

Bitcoin purchases will be handled by Kraken Direct, formerly known as Glidera. Kraken Direct currently supports 49 US-states, with funding through ACH bank transfer.

Partnership with Kraken

In December 2016, Kraken acquired Chicago-based Glidera, a Bitcoin wallet funding service, which was then rebranded as Kraken Direct. Since then, the company has been offering customers the ability to buy bitcoin directly from users’ wallets with one-click, using ACH bank transfers.

Jesse Powell, Kraken co-founder and CEO, commented on the partnership:

Clients will enjoy secure one-click bitcoin purchases straight from their BTC.com wallets.

“Bitcoin purchases usually take 4 business days to be completed,” the company’s website details. “If you sell bitcoin through Kraken Direct the funds will usually be received in your bank account in 2 business days.”

Kraken Direct lists 11 supported Bitcoin wallets on its website. In addition to BTC.com, Bitcoin wallets that use the service to sell bitcoin from within their apps are: Airbitz, Multibit, Mycelium, Bitpay, Breadwallet, Bitcoin Direct, Cryptojar, Simple Bitcoin Wallet, Strongcoin and Tokenly Pockets. Bitcoin.com reported on Breadwallet allowing iPhone users to buy bitcoin via the same Kraken Direct service in March.

Bitcoin Wallet and More Apps

The BTC.com Bitcoin wallet is available for both iOS and Android. For the Android platform, the company also offers several other apps, including a block explorer, a mining pool monitor, as well as a Cloud mining interface.

With the integration with Kraken Direct, there is a “buy” option inside the BTC.com wallet app which allows users to buy bitcoin directly without having to leave the wallet.

While only available in the U.S. at this time, “BTC.com plans to expand bitcoin purchasing capabilities beyond the United States in 2017,” the company conveyed.

What do you think of the BTC.com wallet integrating with Kraken Direct? Let us know in the comments section below.

Images courtesy of Shutterstock, BTC.com, Kraken, Glidera, iTunes

Get our news feed on your site. Check our widget services.

The post BTC.com Partners with Kraken to Enable In-Wallet Bitcoin Buying appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

