BTS From Aquila Records’ Showcase Video Shoot

It’s the second year anniversary of Aquila Records in a few days, and in the spirit of this special date and the new month, here are images and visuals from the video shoot of the label’s first official single, Showcase, which is fast becoming one of the biggest songs in the country.

The video which was shot by Clarence Peters and his Capital Dreams Pictures crew on location in Lagos is billed to drop on the anniversary date, June 12.

Please do enjoy as we anticipate the official video together.





























The post BTS From Aquila Records’ Showcase Video Shoot appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

