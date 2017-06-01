Women’s Champions League final: Lyon 0-0 Paris St-Germain (7-6 pens) – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Women's Champions League final: Lyon 0-0 Paris St-Germain (7-6 pens)
BBC Sport
Defending champions Lyon claimed their fourth Women's Champions League title with a tense 7-6 win on penalties over Paris St-Germain in Cardiff. Keeper Sarah Bouhaddi struck the winning spot kick after PSG stopper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek had missed at …
Champions League: 'Make most of final's business boost'
Gerard Precheur acknowledges achievement as Lyon match European best
Buchanan becomes 1st Canadian to lift Champions League trophy
