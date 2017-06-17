Budget: Unending war between Executive and Legislature

THE relationship between The Senate and the Executive in Nigeria have always been that of cat and mouse instead of mutual as it should have been. This has been the case since the return of Democracy in 1999. At a time most people have began to see it as normal and acceptable. The two arms […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

