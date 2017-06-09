Pages Navigation Menu

BudgIT: Edo scores high on budget, salary payment

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

EDO STATE Government does not owe its secondary school teachers, pensioners, and its secretariat workers any salary, it was said yesterday. Besides, it was also disclosed that Edo was one of only six states that had been transparent on its use of funds by providing its full 2017 budget to the public. In a study […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

