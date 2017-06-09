BudgIT: Edo scores high on budget, salary payment

EDO STATE Government does not owe its secondary school teachers, pensioners, and its secretariat workers any salary, it was said yesterday. Besides, it was also disclosed that Edo was one of only six states that had been transparent on its use of funds by providing its full 2017 budget to the public. In a study […]

