BudgIT rates Edo high on budget, salary payment

Edo State Government does not owe its secondary school teachers, pensioners, and its secretariat workers any salary, BudgIT, a civic technology organisation, said yesterday.

It also disclosed that Edo State is one of six states that have been transparent in their use of funds by providing their full 2017 budget to the public.

In a study carried out recently by BudgIT, it was also revealed that as at May 15 this year, Edo State only owes one month salary to primary school teachers and state independent workers.

The organisation also urged the Federal Government to install measures for accountability on extra-statutory funds, as this would help to understand how states deployed such funds.

“We, hereby, ask the Federal Government to tighten its accountability structures for the series of extra-statutory funds that are provided to state governments, which currently has reached N1.75tn,” a statement by BudgIT stated.

However, on the salary being owed, a statement by the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to the governor commended the report by BudgIT, while explaining that the state has no desire to owe its workers or pensioners and that the governor had already finalised modalities to ensure that all salaries are paid for the month by the 26th of each month.

