Warren Buffet lunch sold to highest bidder on eBay for over $3.45 million – NEWS.com.au
NEWS.com.au
Warren Buffet lunch sold to highest bidder on eBay for over $3.45 million
NEWS.com.au
A PRIVATE lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett has been sold to the highest bidder for more than $3.45 million during an annual charity auction. There is no shortage of people who want to pick the brain of the world's most successful investor, but it …
