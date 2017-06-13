Buffon Is 99.9% Retiring After Next Season

Veteran Juventus goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon has stated he is 99.9% certain he will retire next season.

The Italian shotstopper, once again helped Juventus to a third consecutive domestic double, while they lost in thr UCL final.

Buffon already stated earlier his intention to retire after the 2018 World Cup. And it appears it might be his last competition.

“I’m 99.9 percent certain of retirement,” he told Sky Sport 24.

“I’m going to have one final, intense season, rich in big moments, and then it will be time to say enough is enough.”

“We’ve just left one small possibility open with the president [Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli],” Buffon added.

“That is if we manage to win the Champions League I will carry on playing one more year to try to win the Club World Cup and other trophies.”

