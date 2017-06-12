Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari congratulates seven Nigerians elected to UK parliament

The presidency has congratulated seven British-Nigerian nationals for their victory at the United Kingdom’s Parliamentary elections held on Thursday. The candidates are: Chi Onwurah (Newcastle), Kate Osamor (Edmonton), Kemi Badenock (Saffron Walden) and Bim Afolani (Hitchin & Harpenden). Others are: Chuka Umunna (Streatham), Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) and Helen Grant (Maidstone & The Weald). The Senior […]

