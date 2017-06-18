Buhari critic, Fani kayode will die soon – Nigerian pastor in America predicts – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Buhari critic, Fani kayode will die soon – Nigerian pastor in America predicts
NAIJ.COM
Pastor Moshood Ifayemiwo, a pastor in Maryland, United States of America has predicted the death of a former minister of Aviation and a critic of President Buhari. READ ALSO: Evans: Photo of mansion billionaire kidnapper's mother built in the village.
Fani-Kayode explodes as Pastor Ifayemiwo predicts he will die
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!