Buhari has failed – Ardo, former PDP guber aspirant

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) chieftain from Adamawa State, Umar Ardo has described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as a complete failure over its inability to fulfill even one of its numerous campaign promises after two years. Ardo said Buhari made a lot of promises during his electioneering campaign but was yet to fulfill even […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

