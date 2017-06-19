Buhari has failed – Ardo, former PDP guber aspirant

A Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) chieftain from Adamawa State, Umar Ardo has described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as a complete failure over its inability to fulfill even one of its numerous campaign promises after two years. Ardo said Buhari made a lot of promises during his electioneering campaign but was yet to fulfill even […]

Buhari has failed – Ardo, former PDP guber aspirant

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

