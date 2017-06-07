Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari has to sign 2017 Budget within 30 days – Reps member, Pally Iriase

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives, Pally Iriase, has said there is still time for President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the 2017 budget into law. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Iriase said the 30 days within which the president is expected to sign the budget had not elapsed. “You should not be surprised because […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

